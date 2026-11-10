Quando Rondo Released From Halfway House, Teases New Music

Quando Rondo has been released from a halfway house and is already back to work and teasing new music.

Bureau of Prisons records show Rondo was released from BOP custody on Nov. 2. The Georgia rapper, born Tyquian Bowman, spent five months in the transitional housing following a 15-month bid for drug conspiracy at Edgefield Federal Correctional Institution in South Carolina.

Seemingly keeping a low profile for a few days, Rondo announced his return on Nov. 6 with a carousel of photos on Instagram.

"I can't complain about my life I was just walking to chow!" he wrote in the caption. In a follow-up video, Rondo shared a clip showing him rapping to a new track titled "Why Us."

While still in the halfway house last month, Rondo declared he's done going "tit for tat" with people, writing on social media that he's no longer stressing over other people's actions. And on a second post, he told fans not to expect any turnt-up songs from him any time soon, noting that he's been through nothing but pain as of late and his music is going to reflect that.

"I hope yall ain't looking for a turnt song because I ain't been though nothing turnt up," he said. "I ain't got nothing but pain in my life so if you ain't looking for pain music gone head & unfollow me because I need a listening ear not a nodding head !!!"

Check out Rondo's latest posts and preview his new song below.

See Quando Rondo Since His Release

See Rappers Who Beat Major Legal Cases and Walked Away With a Victory Hip-hop came out with a win in some way in these cases.