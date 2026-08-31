Keith Jones, a.k.a. Flacka, Testifies That Lil Durk Never Paid Him for His Role in Quando Rondo Hit, Repeatedly Asked Durk for Money

Keith Jones, a.k.a. Flacka, testifies that Lil Durk never paid him for his role in the attempted hit on Quando Rondo during the rapper's murder-for-hire trial today.

In a Los Angeles courtroom Monday (Aug. 31), Keith Jones, a.k.a. OTF Flacka, took the witness stand and testified that he grew frustrated with Lil Durk because Durk never paid him for his involvement in the attempted hit on Quando Rondo at a Los Angeles gas station in August of 2022. While Rondo was the target of the shooting, the rapper's cousin, Saviay'a "Lul Pab" Robinson, was killed in the incident.

According to journalist Michael Blackshire and Trap Lore Ross, who are continuing their daily reporting of Durk's trial, Jones testified that Only The Family (OTF) member Deandre "DeDe" Wilson called him and told him that Durk was offering a $1 million bounty to whoever kills Rondo.

Jones added that Wilson joked the bounty would be paid out like an episode of Oprah Winfrey's show, saying, "If you catch him, you get a million, you get a million, you get a million."

Flacka said he repeatedly asked Durk for the money multiple times and never received it. He claimed that Durkio gave some money to friend Boonie Moe to pay him, which apparently went from $20,000 to $10,000. However, Flacka claimed Boonie never gave him any money despite repeated attempts to collect.

"What did [Boonie Moe] say?" the prosecution asked Jones.

"He said he was going to give me 10 in a couple days," Jones replied. "I said '10?' Looked at him and said, 'I thought it would be more than 10.'"

"What were you thinking?" the prosecution asked, to which Jones responded, "I was surprised. I was kind of pissed."

"To this day were you ever paid?" the prosecution queried. Jones replied, "No."

Jones is the second witness to testify against Durk. Last week, OTF Jam identified Lil Durk in the courtroom as a participant in the murder of Quando Rondo's cousin.

Stay tuned to XXL for more updates from the Lil Durk trial.

See Recap of of Keith Jones' Testimony at Lil Durk Trial

Read Michael Blackshire's Transcription of Keith Jones' Testimony at Lil Durk Trial

Watch Trap Lore Ross' Recap of Keith Jones' Testimony at Lil Durk Trial

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