Quando Rondo Arrested for DUI and Reckless Driving Related to 2023 Car Crash

Quando Rondo has been arrested in connection to a 2023 DUI and reckless driving case while out on bond for federal drug charges.

Quando Rondo Arrested Again

On Tuesday (Feb. 6), Quando Rondo, born Tyquian Terrell Bowman, was arrested by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., according to police records obtained by XXL on Wednesday (Feb. 7). The charges include driving under the influence and reckless driving. According to local Savannah news outlet WJCL 22, the arrest was in connection to the rapper's July of 2023 car accident, where Quando was accused of having signs of an overdose at the scene of the incident. Quando is currently a free man after posting at $4,600 bond.

As previously reported, on July 19, 2023, Quando Rondo got into a fender-bender on Truman Parkway in his hometown of Savannah. According to a police report, "Emergency services responded to the scene and the defendant was administered Narcan as he was exhibiting signs of an overdose." He was transported to the Memorial Health University Medical Center and charged with several traffic violations. As a result of the accident, prosecutors in his federal drug case unsuccessfully tried getting his bond revoked.

Quando Rondo's Legal Issues

Quando Rondo was arrested in June of 2023, and he and 18 others were charged in connection to a Georgia drug and gang conspiracy case. The group was indicted a few days later, with authorities accusing Quando of being a gang manager of the local Rolling 60s Crips gang. Last December, he was arrested on federal drug charges including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances such as fentanyl, cocaine and other narcotics. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a $100,000 bond. He is facing 20 years in prison on the federal drug charges if found guilty.