Quando Rondo Had Signs of an Overdose After Recent Car Crash, Motion to Revoke His Bond Filed

Quando Rondo is in more legal trouble. A motion to revoke the Atlanta rapper's bond has been filed following his car accident where he showed signs of an overdose.

Quando Rondo Had Signs of an Overdose After Recent Car Crash

According to court documents obtained by XXL that were filed Thursday in Chatham County Superior Court in Georgia, prosecutors are seeking to have Quando Rondo's bond revoked following his car accident on July 19.

In the documents, authorities stated that on July 19, 2023, Quando Rondo, born Tyquian Terrel Bowman, was "operating a motor vehicle in Chatham County and was observed traveling at a high rate of speed and ultimately crashed his vehicle [into] another vehicle. Emergency services responded to the scene and the defendant was administered Narcan as he was exhibiting signs of an overdose."

The documents went on to say that "[Quando] was subsequently transported to [Memorial Health University Medical Center] where he became belligerent with hospital staff and ultimately had to be sedated. As a result of this incident the Defendant is being charged with a number of traffic offenses."

WJCL.com reports Savannah Police are investigating what led to the car crash involving Quando. There's no word on any reported injuries.

Prosecutors Want Quando Rondo's Bond Revoked

Initially, Quando Rondo was released on a $100,000 bond following his indictment on multiple gang and drug charges. Now prosecutors want the rapper's bail revoked in the wake of his car accident because he violated his bond provisions, which included not using or being in possession of illegal drugs.

Prosecutors are requesting that Quando provide documents through his attorney that show a valid reason as to why he should be granted bond. The 24-year-old rapper's next bail hearing is on July 27, 2023 at the Chatham County courthouse.

Additionally, the Chatham County District Attorney also filed a subpoena to Memorial Health University Medical Center to appear at the same bond hearing to provide all lab test results for toxicology and blood alcohol related to Quando's hospitalization following the car accident.

XXL has reached out to Savannah Police Department and Quando Rondo's rep for comment.

Watch WJCL News Report on Quando Rondo's Car Crash Below