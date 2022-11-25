Quando Rondo Trends After People Think He Disses King Von on New Song ‘Want Me Dead’ With YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Quando Rondo is a trending topic on Twitter after people think he's dissing King Von on his new song "Want Me Dead" with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

On Friday (Nov. 25), Quando Rondo and NBA YoungBoy dropped their new collaborative mixtape 3860. Fans who listened to the project are questioning the song "Want Me Dead." Many fans believe Quando is seemingly dissing King Von and his sister Kayla B on the track.

"My favorite opp dead, sister talk too much, no I don't like the bitch/Lul Timmy rollеd her brother up, got steppеd on in some Nike kicks," he raps on the song.

For context, Lul Tim, born Timothy Leeks, is the man charged in shooting and killing King Von in November of 2020. Von's sister, Kayla B, has been very vocal about her dislike for Quando.

People on Twitter have been voicing their opinions about Quando Rondo's new song.

"Quando literally said in an interview that he didnt know it was beef wid Von and now he ona song screamin 'my favorite opp dead,' wrote one person.

Another fan tweeted, Quando keep trynna get clout off Von [tears of joy emoji] [man facepalming emoji]."

And this person wrote, "Quando still trynna throw shots, man so dam lame, can tell he’ll do anything YB ask [yawning emoji] [cry laughing emoji]."

Meanwhile, YB released a statement on his Instagram Stories disapproving the release of his new joint mixtape with Quando Rondo.

Hopefully, in the future, both Quando Rondo and NBA YoungBoy will take Gucci Mane's advice and stop dissing dead people on songs.

Listen to Quando Rondo and NBA YoungBoy's Song "Want Me Dead" Below