Quando Rondo Pleads Not Guilty to Conspiracy to Possess Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison – Report

Quando Rondo Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Drug Charge

On Tuesday (Dec. 12), Quando Rondo appeared in front of a judge in a Georgia courtroom after being arrested by the FBI this past Friday (Dec. 8) on a federal drug charge. According to a news report from WJCL, Rondo's attorney, Kimberly Copeland, reportedly entered a plea of not guilty on the rapper's behalf after he was read his rights. The Savannah, Ga. rhymer is being charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances such as fentanyl, cocaine and other narcotics.

The report also states that Quando Rondo is being charged along with three other alleged coconspirators listed as Donald "Lil D" Davis, Ty'sean "Stro" Davis and a fourth man referred to in the indictment as Hollywood. According to ABC News, the charges find Quando facing up to 20 years in federal prison if he is convicted.

The FBI Arrests Quando Rondo on Federal Drug Charge

Quando Rondo's not-guilty plea comes one day after he was arrested by the FBI on the aforementioned federal drug charge. WJCL reports that around midnight last Friday, Rondo, born Tyquian Terrel Bowman, was taken into custody without incident.

Quando Rondo Is Also Under Indictment on Gang and Drug Charges in Georgia

The recent federal drug charges are not the only legal issues Quando Rondo is currently facing. Back in June, he was among 19 individuals indicted by Georgia's Chatham County District Attorney's Office. Aside from more drug charges in that case, Quando Rondo is being specifically accused of leading a local chapter of the Rollin' 60s Crips street gang.



