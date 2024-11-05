Three Men Arrested for Quando Rondo Murder-for-Hire Plot Await Extradition to Los Angeles

Three of the men charged in a murder-for-hire plot to kill Quando Rondo are still in an Illinois jail awaiting extradition to Los Angeles to be arraigned.

Quando Rondo Murder-for-Hire Suspects Await Extradition

With news breaking last month that Lil Durk and five alleged Only The Family affiliates have been arrested for a cross-country murder attempt on Quando Rondo's life, the case is moving slowly. Three of the suspects, Kavon London Grant, 28, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, 33, and David Brian Lindsey, 33, are still in the Winnebego County Jail in Illinois awaiting to be transported by U.S. Marshals to Los Angeles where they will be arraigned for charges including conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, committing murder-for-hire involving a death and use of a machine gun in a violent crime resulting in death, XXL has confirmed via police records.

Two more suspects, Keith Jones, 33, and Asa Houston, 36, are currently in custody in Chicago. Lil Durk, remains in the Miami Federal Detention Center. All five men were arrested on Oct. 24 and charged with a 2022 shooting that took the life of Quando Rondo's cousin Saviay’a Robinson a.k.a. Lul Pab.

Authorities say Lil Durk put a bounty on Quando Rondo's head following the death of his mentee King Von, who was shot and killed by an associate of Quando following a fight outside an Atlanta lounge on Nov. 6, 2020. Grant, Wilson, Lindsey, Jones and Houston allegedly cashed in on the reward by traveling to Los Angeles in August of 2022 in an attempt to murder Quando after finding out what hotel he was staying in. After locating Quando and his team, the suspects trailed the Georgia rapper before shooting his car up at a L.A. gas station. Quando was unhurt during the shooting that killed his cousin. The trip was allegedly funded using credit cards with ties to Durk's OTF label.