The Charges Against King Von Killer Lul Tim Are Dropped

Lul Tim's attorney has confirmed to XXL that charges against Lul Tim in the King Von murder case have been dropped.

Lul Tim's Murder Charge Has Been Dropped

In a statement to XXL on Sunday (Aug. 20), Lul Tim's attorney, Noah Pines, confirmed that felony murder charges were dropped against Lul Tim, born Timothy Leeks. "The case against Mr. Leeks was dismissed prior to ever being indicted," the statement reads.

As previously reported, Lul Tim was arrested and charged with felony murder in King Von's death on Nov. 6, 2020. Von, born Dayvon Bennett, was shot and killed following a fight that escalated into a shooting outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge in downtown Atlanta.

According to authorities, a fight broke out between a group of men Von was with and another group of people, including Quando Rondo and Lul Tim, in the parking lot around 3 a.m. The groups then exchanged gunfire. After the dust settled, six people were shot, three of whom died from their wounds. Two police officers reportedly attempted to intervene following the gun battle but were not injured.

The Atlanta Police Department would later release a statement confirming that King Von was one of the deceased victims.

In March of 2021, Lul Tim was released from Fulton County Jail after posting a $100,000 bond. Although he was set free in this case, Lul Tim still faces other pending charges. According to reports, the embattled rapper was hit with multiple drugs and traffic charges back in October of 2022 after a high-speed car chase with police in Georgia.

Asian Doll and King Von's Family Upset Over Lul Tim's Charges Being Dropped in King Von's Murder

Asian Doll, King Von's girlfriend, caught wind of the initial rumors on social media and responded on her Twitter account. In a since-deleted tweet, she wrote, "Because the police said Tim ain't kill him the police did."

Meanwhile, King Von's family was on Instagram Live venting their frustrations over the reports that Lul Tim had been cleared of murder charges. In the video, a woman asked why prosecutors did not contact them first with the information.

