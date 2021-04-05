Quando Rondo Appears to Diss King Von During Virtual Performance – Watch

Quando Rondo is catching heat for seemingly referring to King Von's death during a virtual concert over the Easter holiday weekend.

Early Sunday morning (April 4), a video clip of Quando Rondo's virtual performance on Saturday (April 3) surfaced on social media. During the performance, the 22-year-old rapper appears to take aim at the late King Von. "He got caught without that pole and now that bitch-ass nigga gone … I'll piss on his grave," Quando says before he starts rapping.

In the brief video, the QPac rhymer never makes mention of King Von directly, but many people on social media have assumed the Savannah, Ga.-born rapper is referencing Von.

King Von died on Nov. 7, 2020, after sustaining gunshot wounds during an altercation between Quando and Von's crews, which ended in gunfire between the two groups as well as police officers, who attempted to gain control over the situation. Timothy Leeks, a friend of Quando Rondo, was charged with felony murder in connection to Von's death. Leeks, who was injured himself and sought medical attention from a local Atlanta hospital, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2020. He was released from Fulton County Jail on March 27, 2021, after being granted a $100,000 bond.

Though Quando has not been accused of Von's murder, his proximity to the death of the rapper, born Dayvon Daquan Bennett, makes his comments particularly unsavory to hip-hop fans.

"Niggas gotta diss virtually lmaooooo. Quando a loser," one Twitter user wrote, referring to the remarks Quando Rondo made during the virtual performance.

Others noted how the rhymer chose to allegedly diss King Von during an online concert and not at an in-person event.

Since King Von's passing, Quando Rondo has seen his shows allegedly get canceled due to "legal situations" presumably tied to Von's death, to which Quando has denied. He was also recently called out by Lil Reese for being a "Scary bitch ass lil girl" after Quando appeared to have blocked the Chicago-bred rapper on Instagram back in December of 2020.

See a longer version of Quando Rondo's virtual concert and reactions from fans below.

