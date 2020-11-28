Quando Rondo Show in Georgia Postponed by Sheriff’s Office

Another scheduled Quando Rondo show in Georgia has been blocked from taking place.

Rondo was slated to perform at Club Xavier in Macon, Ga. on Friday (Nov. 27). However, the show was postponed. The Savannah, Ga. rhymer notified fans the show was not going down on social media. Posting a series of photos of his crew on Instagram, he captioned the posts, "The mayor and police squad of macon ga canceled the show tonight ‍♂️ shit got me highly pissed off !! I couldn’t Wait To Rocc Out Literally ⚰️.

In a follow-up video, he further expressed his disappointment in not being able to perform. "The fucking mayor and the police done canceled the fucking show, cuz," he said. "That shit got me blowed. We been ready. Six-O, we been ready to pull up."

On Saturday (Nov. 28), Club Xavier released a statement about the show not taking place. "Due to recent events that have transpired in our city over the last 24 hours. With no fault of the promoter, Quando, or the club and with respect to the Bibb Co. Sherriff dept. The concert will be rescheduled," it reads. "We appreciate @quando_rondo for showing the city love and showing. Stay posted for the reschedule date."

Hours prior to the show's scheduled start time, a shooting occured in the city of Macon where six people were shot and one person was killed.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed with XXL that they were responsible, along with the venue, for stopping the show. "It is reported that [Quando Rondo] is a highly controversial artist," says Lt Sean DeFoe. "Based on intel gathered by our investigators, they expressed their concerns to the establishment and a mutual agreement was made to postpone for a later date."

XXL has reached out to Quando Rondo's team for comment.

Controversy has surrounded Quando Rondo for the past few week as a fight between his crew and King Von's crew outside a hookah lounge in downtown Atlanta is reportedly what sparked the shooting that killed Von on Nov. 6. A close associate of Rondo, Timothy Leeks, has been arrested and charged with felony murder in the Chicago rapper's killing.

This is the second Rondo show in Georgia in a month that has reportedly been cancelled or postponed. He was supposedly scheduled to perform tonight in Brunswick, Ga., but the show was nixed earlier this month by the venue due to Rondo's "legal issues." According to unconfirmed rumors, King Von affiliate Lil Durk purchased all of the tables available at Rondo's show, which caused the cancellation. Rondo is reportedly not being investigated in Von's death as police consider the case closed.