Lil Yachty Survives WWE In-Ring Debut Against Wrestler Baron Corbin

Lil Yachty made his WWE in-ring debut over the weekend, taking on Baron Corbin in Boat's hometown of Atlanta.

On Sunday (Sept. 6), Yachty opened Sunday Night's Main Event in a five-minute Beat the Clock-style challenge against Corbin. If he could survive the match without getting pinned or submitted, it would then earn Trick Williams, a wrestler Yachty manages, the opportunity to challenge Corbin for the WWE United States Championship.

After Quavo accompanied him to the ring, Yachty managed to make it through the full five minutes despite Corbin appearing to have the match under control several times. Yachty even showed off some unexpected athleticism, including pulling off a hurricanrana.

Yachty's effort ultimately paid off when Williams faced Corbin later in the night. Williams defeated him in 11:14 to capture the United States Championship for the second time.

The appearance was another crossover moment for Yachty, who has become increasingly involved with the WWE in recent months–though wrestling fans initially weren't happy with what they felt was an un-earned celebrity inclusion.

Responding to the backlash in April, Yachty wrote, "i understand yall upset but don't try and step on my f**king moment. i'm at the tv screen every monday and friday religiously. i've been to more ple's than most. i probably know more history than most of yall. who's to say i don't deserve to be apart of something i love so dearly?"

Watch Lil Yachty take on Baron Corbin for his WWE in-ring debut below.

Watch Lil Yachty Make His WWE In-Ring Debut

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