Pras Files Lawsuit Against 50 Cent, Rolling Stone and Dallas Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving for False Federal Informant Allegations

Pras is suing 50 Cent, the Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving and Rolling Stone for accusing the Fugees rapper of being a federal informant.

On Wednesday (May 10), Pras' attorneys sent letters to reps for 50 Cent, Kyrie Irving and Rolling Stone notifying them of the rapper's intent to take them to court over statements and social media posts accusing the rapper of being a FBI informant and "rat." By law, they have five days to respond to the pending suit.

"It is and was absolutely and demonstrably false for you to publish that Michel was a ‘government informant,'" Jonathan Noah Schwartz, one of Pras' attorneys, wrote in the letter sent to Rolling Stone. "Labeling a hip-hop artist such as Michel, the reputation of whom is dependent upon ‘street credibility’ and not being a ‘snitch,’ a ‘government informant’ most certainly tends to subject said hip-hop artist to hatred, distrust, ridicule, contempt and/or disgrace, along with injury in their trade or profession."

News was first reported by Rolling Stone that Pras testified to being a federal informant during his federal conspiracy case on April 18. In response, 50 Cent called the "Ghetto Superstar" rapper a "rat" in an Instagram post on April 24. The following day, Kyrie Irving shared a Twitter post referring to Pras as a "federal informant." Pras plans to sue Fif, Kyrie and RS for defamation.

Pras, who was convicted on all charges in his case on April 26, later came out and said reports of him testifying to being a federal informant were erroneous.

See Pras' Attorneys' Official Statement Addressing 50 Cent, Kyrie Irving and Rolling Stone Below

50 Cent

Attorney David Kenner and musician Pras Michel have begun the process of suing 50 Cent for defamation per se to address his spreading of dangerous false statements to the public about Pras' court testimony, specifically, his April 24, 2023 Instagram post labeling Pras as a "rat" and further publishing that he always "knew" Pras was a "rat."

50 Cent's labeling of Pras as a "rat" to his 29 million followers on Instagram was unsubstantiated and has caused significant damage to Pras and Attorney Kenner's business interests and reputations, as well as placed their safety at risk.

Any suggestion of Pras being an "informant" or "rat" is entirely false and without merit. It is unacceptable for anyone with over 50 million social media followers combined to make false and damaging statements that can harm the interests, reputations, and safety of individuals.

Pras and attorney Kenner are committed to seeing through all necessary legal action to protect their rights and interests. This includes following the 5-day period subsequent to the letter, which is prescribed by the Florida Statutes, filing a lawsuit seeking damages for defamation per se against 50 Cent as a result of his April 24, 2023, defamatory Instagram post.

We urge the media to exercise caution and refrain from spreading unfounded allegations that can harm the reputation and safety of individuals without fact-checking. We are committed to protecting the rights and interests of our clients and will take all necessary steps to ensure that they are not subjected to baseless attacks or defamation.

Rolling Stone

Attorney David Kenner and musician Pras Michel have begun the process of suing Rolling Stone for defamation to address its misinforming the public about Pras' court testimony by sending Rolling Stone a letter pursuant to the Florida Statutes. The false and defamatory statements falsely labeling Pras as being a "government informant" made by Rolling Stone to its 50 million readers globally have caused significant damages to both Pras and Mr. Kenner.

The Rolling Stone article resulted in the false and defamatory label being made in hundreds of viral local, national, and international media news stories and blog posts that have harmed the business interests, reputations, and safety of Pras and attorney Kenner. It is unacceptable for any media outlet to publish unfounded and false allegations that can damage the businesses and reputations of individuals and put them at risk. Pras and attorney Kenner are committed to seeing through all necessary legal action to protect their rights and interests. This includes, following the 5-day period subsequent to the letter, which is prescribed by the Florida Statutes, filing a lawsuit seeking damages for defamation against Rolling Stone as a result of its irresponsible reporting.

We urge everyone, including journalists and others with large social media followings, to exercise caution and responsibility in their reporting. Journalists must ensure that they fact-check the accuracy and truthfulness of their reporting and avoid publishing baseless, false, and damaging statements that can truly harm individuals in the ways in which Pras and attorney Kenner have been harmed. We will continue to vigorously defend the rights and interests of our clients and take all necessary action to ensure that they are not subjected to baseless attacks or defamation.

Kyrie Irving

Attorney David Kenner and musician Pras Michel have begun the process of suing NBA player Kyrie Irving for defamation per se to address his spreading of dangerous false statements to the public about Pras' court testimony, specifically, his April 25, 2023, Twitter post labeling Pras as an "FBI Informant."

We are deeply troubled by this recent tweet made by Kyrie on Twitter to his 4.7 million followers accusing Pras of being an FBI informant. This comment was and is false and defamatory and has caused significant damage to the business interests and reputations of Pras and attorney Kenner, as well as has placed their safety at risk.

We want to make it clear that any suggestion of Pras acting as an "informant," "snitch," or "rat" is completely baseless and without merit. For anyone to make false and damaging statements is unacceptable and violates the law.

