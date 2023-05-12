YoungBoy Never Broke Again Calls Drake His Enemy on New Song

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is airing out his grievances with Drake on a song off his new mixtape.

On Friday (May 12), NBA YoungBoy released his latest project Richest Opp, which contains a track titled "F**k the Industry Pt. 2" that finds him calling out multiple people including Champagne Papi.

"B***h, I send them hitters to hit at you, boy, don't say s**t to me/Talk to Drake, cross FaceTime, he wasn't feelin' me," NBA YoungBoy raps. "Told me that he f**k with Durk, damn, that s**t was gettin' to me/Told me that he like the s**t I'm doin', but can't do s**t with me/So when we cross our ways, f**k what you say, b**h, you my enemy."

Top also curiously takes aim at Lil Yachty as well on the track.

"B***h, play with me, Lil Yachty mad about JT, f***ot/B***h, play with me half of y'all ain't got more money than me," YB rhymes.

The Never Broke Again rapper's issues with Drake appear to be centered around Drizzy's alliance with Lil Durk, with whom Top has a longstanding beef.

NBA YoungBoy has been on one in the days leading up to the release of his new mixtape, which he dropped on the same date as Lil Durk initially announced he would be dropping his Almost Healed album to spite the Chicago rapper. On Monday (May 8), YB went on a Twitter rant dissing Lil Durk and DJ Akademiks.

Listen to YoungBoy Never Broke Again's "F**k the Industry Pt. 2" Below