Pi’erre Bourne Reveals Drake Helped Him Get His Passport – Watch

Pi'erre Bourne says Drake assisted him in gaining his passport.

On Monday (May 8), RapTV debuted an interview they conducted with Pi'erre Bourne all the way back in April during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. During the chat, the "Magnolia" beat maker talked about some of the big moments in his career.

"Working with Drake. When we were on tour together, that was cool," Pi'erre Bourne said. "Boy Meets World Tour, that was awesome. We went to Australia, New Zealand. So, he actually showed me the world. Early on, when I was fresh off my friend's couch. He got me my passport. Drake helped me get my passport again."

After performing at Coachella last month, Pi'erre Bourne is ready to take his show on the road. P will be taking his SossHouse label roster of Chavo, Sharc and Jelly on The Hardest Out Tour starting later this month. Pi'erre will be serving as the special guest DJ on the four-city jaunt, which will touch down in Atlanta, Houston, New York and Los Angeles.

Pi'erre Bourne has been keeping busy in 2023. Last week, he joined forces with Frazier Trill on the 13-song project Still Trapp'n. Last month, Pi'erre released his latest solo offering Grails. Last September, he released the album Good Movie, which featured guest appearances from frequent collaborator Yung Nudy and Don Toliver.

See Pi'erre Bourne Revealing Drake Helped Him Get a Passport Below