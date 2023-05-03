Drake Is Selling His Los Angeles Mansion for $88 Million – Photos

Drake is trying to sell his Beverly Hills-area mansion for the asking price of $88 million.

The Her Loss rapper recently put his L.A. digs up for sale, after only owning the home for about 14 months. The home, located on 20 acres of land in Benedict Canyon, Calif., is one of the largest estates in the famed 90210 area code and features over 24,000 square-feet of living space. The 22-year old home boasts 10 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms, and also has a movie theater, tennis court, wine cellar, gym, elevator, game room, mosaic-tiled pool and more.

Drake purchased the home from English rockstar Robbie Williams last March. Williams bought the Tuscan-style estate from Guess cofounder Armand Marciano in 2015 for a reported $32.7 million. Drake is hoping to make a major profit on the sale as he only paid $75 million for the home.

Last June, Drake sold his other L.A. mansion located in the Hidden Hills area. That home was the location of Drake and Kanye's epic basketball battle and is also the home whose pool Drake boasted was bigger than Kanye's on "Summer Sixteen." Drake also owns a massive $6.7 million compound in the Bridal Path neighborhood in Toronto.

Drake is currently prepping for his It's All a Blur stadium tour with 21 Savage. The tour kicks off on June 29 in Memphis. Drizzy and 21 will do 54 shows from June through October, finally closing out on Oct. 7 in Toronto.

See pics of Drake's immaculate L.A. abode that's for sale below.