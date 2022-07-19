Intruder Arrested at Drake’s Home, Claims Drizzy Is His Father

UPDATE (July 19):

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed with XXL that Fabian Wilson was arrested for trespassing at Drake's home.

ORIGINAL STORY (July 19):

A man who was reportedly arrested for trespassing at Drake's Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion last week claimed the rap star is his dad.

On Tuesday (July 19), TMZ reported that an arrest was made at Drake's new West Coast digs on July 15. According to the report, police were called to the sprawling estate after an employee noticed a stranger standing out by the Honestly, Nevermind artist's pool. They called the police, who arrived and questioned the 23-year-old intruder. The man reportedly told them he was Drizzy's son and was waiting for the rapper to come home. Police didn't believe the story and booked the man on trespassing charges.

Luckily, this situation did not turn out like DaBaby's did. Earlier this year in April, the Better Than You rapper shot a man who trespassed on his estate in Troutman, N.C.

Drake bought his new $75 million home from singer Robbie Williams back in March. He purchased the pad to replace The Yolo Estate, which he sold for $12 million in June.

XXL has reached out to Drake's team and the Los Angeles Police Department for comment on the arrest.

At the time of the incident, Drake was in Europe, where he may or may not have had a run-in with Swedish authorities. On July 14, rumors began to circulate online that Drake had been arrested, along with his security, for weed charges in Sweden. Drake's team denied he'd been arrested, telling XXL the rapper "hasn’t been arrested or charged with anything."

On Sunday (July 17), Drake appeared to imply he may have had some run-in with authorities, posting a notification on Instagram from Swedish police titled, Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained.

See Photos of Drake's New Beverly Hill Home Below