YoungBoy Never Broke Again a No-Show for His Own Album Release Party – Report

YoungBoy Never Broke Again reportedly didn't show up for his own album release party for his latest project, Don't Try This at Home.

According to a TMZ report, published on Sunday (April 23), NBA YoungBoy scheduled an album release party last Thursday (April 20) at Elevate Lounge in Los Angeles for his just-released album, Don't Try This at Home. The media website reported that the venue was packed with fans eager not only to hear the album but also to see YoungBoy via satellite video while he is still under house arrest in Salt Lake City, Utah.

However, at midnight, when YB was scheduled to drop in on the event, he didn't show up. An insider told TMZ the 23-year-old rapper fell asleep.

But YoungBoy's reps said that wasn't the case. In a statement to TMZ, YB's team said, "There was a technical difficulty and they couldn't get NBA YoungBoy on the live stream. They tried Zoom and FaceTime without any success and unfortunately, NBA YoungBoy was unable to connect with his friends and fans."

According to sources, NBA YoungBoy's team reportedly paid $200,000 to rent party space at Elevate Lounge for his album release party.

Now that's a pricey no-show.

XXL has reached out to managers at Elevate Lounge and NBA YoungBoy's reps for comment.

NBA YoungBoy dropped his 33-song Don't Try This at Home album last Friday (April 21). According to Hits Daily Double, the album is projected to push 60-65,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release.

