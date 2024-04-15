Potential Evidence Leaks Proving Drake Didn’t Write ‘Jumbotron S**t Poppin,’ Lil Yachty Did

Audio of Lil Yachty rapping Drake's lyrics to the Her Loss song "Jumbotron S**t Poppin" in a reference track has leaked.

"Jumbotron S**t Poppin" Reference Leaks

Drake is seemingly in a battle with half of the music industry as several artists have recently formed like Voltron to go against the 6 God. In the latest apparent attempt to assassinate Drizzy's character, someone has leaked a reference track that finds Lil Yachty rapping the lines to Aubrey's "Jumbotron S**t Poppin." In the leak, which can be heard below, Boat raps the exact same lines as Drake does, except he says "I was too sipped out," where Drake changed the lyrics to "Boat was so sipped out."

"We ain't even out in Turks, she finna take sand/Ridin' 'round with F&N, we like to hold hands," Yachty raps in the clip below. "I was too sipped out, he ain't leave the bed/Damn, they dipped a pint of TEC in a Code Red/If I tell this bitch to pull up, she gon' moped it/My dawg, he don't smoke on shit unless it's unleaded/I don't back and forth over no 'net, so just go on, dead it/See me when you see me, if it's smoke, dawg, you unleash it."

This wouldn't be the first time Drake has faced a ghostwriting scandal. Back in 2015, he was infamously accused by Meek Mill of having a writer, who turned out to be Atlanta artist Quentin Miller.

Who Leaked the Reference Track?

Word on road is that the leak was sent to multiple blogs by an unknown Atlanta phone number. Controversial streamer DJ Akademiks has gone so far as to surmise the leak was delivered by none other than Metro Boomin.

After being dissed by several artists on Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You albums, Drake clapped back at his detractors over the weekend with the diss song "Drop and Give Me 50," which finds him taking aim at Kendrick Lamar, Future, The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross and others. Rick Ross has already responded with his own song "Champagne Moments."

Listen to Lil Yachty's "Jumbotron S**t Poppin" reference track and hear Drake's version below.

Listen to Lil Yachty's "Jumbotron S**t Poppin" Reference

Stream Drake's "Jumbotron S**t Poppin"