It looks as though Kanye West has removed Jay-Z's verse from their Donda collaboration track.

The song, which ’Ye has played at his two previous Donda listening events, originally featured a lengthy guest feature from Hov. During the listening event tonight (Aug. 26) in Chicago at Soldier Field, however, the song featured a previously unheard verse from DaBaby. Most recently DaBaby has been embroiled in controversy over homophobic comments he made during his performance at Rolling Loud Miami in July. The North Carolina rapper was also present at the event, along with the likes of rocker Marylin Manson, who has been accused of sexual assault by several women this year, and West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye's third public listening event featured a replica of his childhood home center-stage, where he and Manson posted up at for much of the show. The ever-evolving album also featured some new tracks.

'Ye has been promoting his Donda album since last summer, but breathed new life into the project last month when he announced the first of four listening parties. Kanye held two huge listening events in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium and even took up residence in the venue between the two shows. Despite multiple announced released dates from Kanye and Apple Music, the album has failed to come out on each anticipated date.

While we wait impatiently for the album, West recently announced the upcoming release of a Donda Stem Player, a small device that allows users to customize songs with controls for vocals, drums, bass, samples etc.

The Donda album is now reportedly slated to drop on Sept. 3. You can listen to a clip of Kanye West's new song with DaBaby below.