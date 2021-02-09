Here Are 20 Signs You’re a Lil Yachty Fan

Lil Yachty is one of the most easy-going, charismatic rappers in the rap game today. His fans love him for the music he creates, the sense of humor he displays in his music videos and on social media, and the ways in which he gets his respect, from rapping to his drip.

Since dropping his debut mixtape, Lil Boat, in 2016, fans have gained more knowledge about Yachty's life and music career. Those fans have been with him from the start, running up the streams on his most recent release, Lil Boat 3, which arrived in 2020, and is the final installment of the Lil Boat series.

Over the last five years, the 23-year-old rapper, born Miles McCollum, has garnered a legion of supporters on social media as well—nearly 10 million followers on Instagram and more than 5 mill on Twitter. Additionally, Yachty has become a celebrity pitchman throughout his career, appearing in commercials for Sprite, Target and Burger King.

While Yachty has experienced growing success, he's still got haters. There are debates in the comments section on social media regarding the Atlanta rapper's presumed lack of rapping skills. Yachty maintains he’s one of the best rappers in the game with fellow artists like Smokepurpp cosigning Boat's lyrical abilities.

Nevertheless, Lil Boat’s fans are loyal and will never betray the man who once deemed himself the “King of Teens." Yachty is all grown up now, but the kid inside him has never left, which is why rap fans adore him. He doesn't take himself too seriously. Whether it's collecting sneakers or having his face on a limited-edition Reese's Puffs cereal box, Yachty is living out his childhood dreams.

Since he's got fans old and new joining the wave, XXL decided to highlight the ways in which someone is really out here showing support. Check out 20 signs you're a Lil Yachty fan below.