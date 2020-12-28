Lil Yachty Partners With Reese’s Puffs and Gets His Own Cereal Box

Lil Yachty's gotten a lot of dope things in his rap career, but a cereal box might just be his biggest flex yet.

One month after the release of his Lil Boat 3.5 album, Yachty announced that he's gotten his own Reese's Puffs cereal box. The "Oprah's Bank Account" rapper revealed his latest collaboration to his 5.2 million Twitter followers on Monday (Dec. 28).

"I've done a lot of things in my career, but this is one I'm probably most proud of.. #Sponsored @reesespuffs #eatemup," he wrote in the tweet that announced the collab. Attached is an image of Lil Boat pouring cereal out of a box that reads, "Lil Yachty's Reese's Puffs."

This announcement is one everyone probably should've seen coming. Just last month, Yachty dropped his new song "Reese's Puffs Rap," a track that, as its title indicates, is about Reese's Puffs.

"Peanut butter chocolate in the swirl in my bowl (Eat 'em up)/Flavor so sweet when the milk so cold (Eat 'em up)/Gotta take my Reese's Puffs everywhere I go/Even at my meetings and backstage at my shows/Yum-yum-yum/Yes, I have more, do you want some?/Please stop at the store, I need more Puffs/Oh my, they sold out, wow, that sucks, he raps over the Earl on the Beat produced track.

General Mills' senior marketing communications manager Mindy Murray thinks Yachty was a perfect choice for this collaboration.

“Lil Yachty is an innovative creator who also happens to be a big fan of Reese's Puffs,” Murray says in a statement. “He brought so much of his signature creativity to this collaboration, we knew our fans would be excited to see his design on the front of our cereal boxes.”

Lil Yachty is also excited. “To go from being a kid with big dreams eating Reese's Puffs to now being featured on the cereal box is surreal,” the 2016 XXL Freshman says. “Just like everything, I put my own personal touch into this collab–from remaking the Reese's Puffs rap to designing the look of the new cereal box. I’m excited for it to hit shelves and enjoy some Reese's Puffs with all my fans.”

Yachty isn't the first rapper to work with Reese's Puffs. Back in 2019, Travis Scott appeared on the cereal box as well. Yachty's Reese's Puffs boxes are rolling out now and will be available nationwide in the near future.