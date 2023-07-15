Boosie BadAzz’s Daughter Calls Him Out for Taking Her Car Back After Leaving Atlanta to Take Care of Her Mother, Boosie Responds

Boosie BadAzz's daughter Tori has called out her father for taking her car back after leaving Atlanta to take care of her mother.

Boosie BadAzz's Daughter Strikes Back at Her Dad

On Saturday (July 15), Boosie BadAzz's daughter, Toriana Hatch (aka Tori), jumped on her Instagram page and blasted her rap superstar dad for taking her car back after she left Atlanta to take care of her mother. In a series of posts, captured by The Shade Room, Tori explained that she went to ATL to assist in her mom's recovery from a car accident. She also insisted that Boosie is no longer her father and said that he was just a sperm donor.

"He been a b***h and gon' stay a b***h," she wrote. "Really mad at myself for giving him another chance to be a dad. He a Ho and gon' stay a ho that's why he'll never be labeled as my "FATHER" cause don't no HOE RUN IN MY BLOOD F*K WRONG."

In subsequent IG videos, Tori said that she's not going to beef with her father on Instagram. In her last post, Tori stated, "[I ain't] Boosie daughter, I'm Gods daughter."

For those who don't recall, in May of 2022, Boosie gifted Tori a pink Mercedes-Benz for her 16th birthday. However, a year later, Tori revealed that she never liked the color of the car.

Boosie Responds to Tori and Explains Why He Took the Car Back

After Tori called him out for taking back the car, Boosie hopped on his Instagram page a few hours later to explain his actions. In his IG post, Boosie said he took back the $80,000 Mercedes-Benz he bought for his daughter Tori after her mother filed for child support. The "Wipe Me Down" rapper thinks Tori knew her mother was going to hit him with child support papers, which is why she left Atlanta to live with her. Boosie feels Tori and her mother are ungrateful, so he took back the car.

"I've always taking care my children," he wrote in his lengthy missive. "She wasn't saying this two weeks ago when she was n Atl going on shopping sprees everyday n has never said this but now I’m not a dad (Spoiled)."

"If u go down talk you father talk the truth about your mother who’s been arrested over 12 times for stealing n been in n out of jail her whole life," he continued. "Your dad always tried to raise you not to be this woman. U called another woman mama the first 3 years of your life. We took care [of] you when she was n out of jail. Your mother named you after another man when u was born. I changed your name n took responsibility."

"When u lived n Atlanta u went to private schools n excelled under my roof," he added. "When she got you she controlled your mind. What moms lets 19 year old men stay with you when you were 15 smh. What mom n Daughter get together to put child support on great dad then play like u don’t know what’s going on. What mom waits till YOU have 19 months before you make 18 to file child support lol it’s a money grab gtfoh You have no guidance n that household."

"Take ya lick lol y'all tried to play me n got played," Boosie concluded. "Y’all will not be n that 2023 AMG BENZ BOO-BOO y’all know I’m not the one to play with!!!!!!"

In another video (see below), Boosie called Tori's mother a "straight money-hungry b***h."

Watch Boosie's response to Tori below.

Watch Boosie BadAzz Explain Why He Took His Daughter's Car Back Below

