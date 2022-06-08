Boosie BadAzz Defends Having Threesomes But Not Supporting LGBTQ Community

Boosie BadAzz is making headlines again for controversial statements concerning the LGBTQ community.

On Wednesday (June 8), DJ Vlad aired the latest segment of his new interview with Boosie BadAzz, during which the Baton Rouge, La. native addressed being called out for his 2007 song titled "They Dykin,'" where he references having threesomes with bi-sexual women.

"Me having threesomes doesn't mean I support gay marriages," Boosie BadAzz said at the 1:30-mark of the interview. "That doesn't mean that I support transgender stuff. A lot of transgender people, the ones that be coming in my DM and stuff, they always come at me with that. They be like, 'You got a song talking about having threesomes with girls.' But that doesn't mean that's my religion."

Boosie later reiterated his previous assertion that he is not homophobic, despite his views on the LGBTQ community.

"That don't mean I hate you or feel no type of way that what you're doing. I don't. That's you. This me," he added. "I just state how I feel about certain situations. That's what people get mad at me about, because I'm the one gon' say it and I'm the one that's gon' stand on it. That's Boosie."

Boosie's views of the LGBTQ community have gotten the rapper in hot water several times in the past. In 2020, he made headlines for his comments about Dwyane Wade's child coming out as transgender. Last year, Boosie had an infamous back-and-forth with openly gay rapper Lil Nas X, where Boosie urged the Montero rhymer to take his own life. Most recently, Boosie misidentified the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooter in a homophobic post.

See Boosie BadAzz's Vlad interview clip below.