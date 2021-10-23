Boosie BadAzz Doubles Down on Lil Nas X Suicide Comments

Boosie BadAzz has no remorse about his suicide comments aimed at Lil Nas X. In fact, he's doubling down.

On Saturday afternoon (Oct. 23), Boosie continued to taunt the "Industry Baby" rapper. He posted an unrelated clip of ESPN host Stephen A. Smith on Twitter. "Let's be nice. You don't have to go there. I mean, you're not wrong, but you didn't have to say it," Smith says in the clip.

Next, Boosie posted the tweet, "#thinkaboutit NOBODY WANTS U HERE," followed by, "STOP PLAYING WITH THE STRAIGHT #FAGGOT LOL."

He later posted another since-deleted tweet that read, "HATE ME BUT CANT STOP ME," along with an Instagram screenshot of Boosie complaining about being banned from going on Instagram Live since he posted clips from his new movie on IG.

This all started earlier in the day when Lil Nas X claimed he had a forthcoming collab with Boosie on the way. "So, I been working on this song with Lil Boosie, bro," X said to his followers. "I got this song with Lil Boosie finna come out. Fire, I ain't even gon' lie, for real. Song with Boosie finna come out."

A pissed off Boosie then responded to the trolling with a volatile response that urged Lil Nas X to kill himself. "STOP TROLLING ME FAGGOT LOL," Boosie typed on Twitter. "U A WHOLE BITCH PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING DICK N GETTIN FUCKED N YOUR ASS N PEACE N #uhateyourself I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NASx IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR. NOBODY WANTS U HERE."

Lil Nas X appears to be unbothered, seemingly responding with the tweet, "I am truly saddened. I have never been so mortified in my life. i can’t believe disney channel has yet to play halloween town this entire october."

Recently, Boosie has been one of Lil Nas X's hardest detractors, with the Baton Rouge, La. rapper claiming the openly gay artist is a bad influence on the youth.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit Speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources.