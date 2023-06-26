Boosie BadAzz Falls on the Floor After Getting So Excited During Latto’s 2023 BET Awards Performance

Latto's performance at the 2023 BET Awards had Boosie BadAzz so hype he fell out of his seat and onto the floor.

Boosie BadAzz Makes a Scene at the 2023 BET Awards

The stars were out for the 2023 BET Awards, which went down last night (June 25) live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Boosie made his way to the event after being freed from jail in San Diego. Calif. on June 23. During Latto's performance of her new single "Put It on Da Floor," Boosie got so excited for the "Big Energy" rapper's performance, he ended up on his back in the middle of the aisle.

In the video (below), Boosie is sitting several rows back from the stage when Latto comes out to perform. Boosie jumps into his chair and begins to bounce around dancing. A few seconds later, he falls backward and lands on the ground in a heap. He is helped up and continues to animatedly rap the lyrics to the song while watching Latto perform.

Boosie captioned the hilarious video, "@latto777 got me to hype I CUT UP BAD N BUST MY ASS. IM VERY HAPPY TO BE HERE #migobaby FLETCHER HATCH."

Boosie's Legal Issues

Prior to showing up at the 2023 BET Awards, Boosie was in jail in San Diego, Calif. after being arrested on a federal gun charge last week. He was initially denied a bond before a judge set his bail at $50,000. His bond was appealed by the prosecutor in the case, who claimed the Louisiana rapper is a flight risk. Boosie was finally freed on last Friday after a judge denied the appeal.

Watch Video of Boosie Falling Out of His Seat During Latto's 2023 BET Awards Performance Below