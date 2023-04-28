Latto Admits She’s Had Work Done on Her Body, Advises Women to Find Peace in Natural State

Latto recently opened up about getting work done to her body but is urging other women to try to be content with their God-given frames.

On Thursday (April 26), the latest episode of Latto's new Apple Music show 777 Radio debuted where the Atlanta rapper spoke on her recent Coachella experience and family. She also touched on the trend of women getting work done on their bodies and admitted she has undergone some body modifications.

"I got a little work done on my body or whatever. A little tea." Latto told cohost Brooklyn Nicole at the 13:50-mark of the interview below. "A b***h look natural. It's one thing about it, if you gon' do it, do it right. I did it right. For a girl that have the little tweaky, tweaks, I be on your case about not touching nothing."

"I’m telling you, to all the young girls listening, all the women listening right now," Latto continued. "I’m telling you from someone who’s been there, done that. Find peace within your natural state. Because you’re going to find a flaw and another flaw and another flaw and another flaw. Surgery, any of that stuff is not a permanent fix."

This isn't the first time Latto has addresses rumors that she's had surgery. Last week, Latto responded to fans saying her butt implants were visible in a viral photo.

Latto is fresh off performing at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival where she debuted her new single "Put It on Da Floor," which many people believe is a Nicki Minaj diss track.

Check Out the New Episode 777 Radio Below