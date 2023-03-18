Latto Claims She Was Arrested for Bringing Loaded Gun to Airport

Latto recently claimed that she was once arrested and locked up for bringing a loaded gun to the airport.

It all started on Friday (March 17), when Latto jumped on her Twitter account and tweeted a lyric from her collaborative song with Mello Buckzz called "Boom, Pt. 2." The Atlanta rapper wrote, "B****es P***C ain’t taking NUN!!!"

This prompted a fan to respond with another line from Latto's verse. "I got lok’ed up in da airport.. GODAMN forgot da gun," the person tweeted.

Latto caught wind of the fan's tweet and responded, "True story!!!"

That's when fans requested more details about her arrest, which Latto obliged them.

"Went to LAX w a loaded glock 17 in my Birk got locked & let out in a few hours lmaooo booked a $75k jet to my show in Alabama & still made it on time! [face exhaling emoji] no cap in my rap TUH," she wrote.

The Grammy-nominated rapper didn't disclose the day or year of her arrest. Nevertheless, another person tagged the Los Angeles International Airport on Twitter and wrote, "Get her," to which the "Big Energy" rapper responded, "They already did [laughing emoji]."

One person pointed out another run-in that Latto had with police and the 24-year-old rhymer cleared that story up.

"Wasn't that the time you was telling that story in a interview about that female cop keep trying to make you cough hard," he questioned.

"Nah that was in Atlanta lol I was profiled for 'looking like' sum bitch that robbed a nigga… I’m not no robber man [tears of joy emoji] jail is NOT for me btw [woozy face emoji]."

It looks like Latto is not trying to have any more run-ins with law enforcement in the future.

Watch Mello Buckzz and Latto's "Boom, Pt. 2" Video Below