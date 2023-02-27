Latto Appears to Respond to Kodak Black’s Artist Vvsnce for ‘Lying’ About Not Charging New Female Rappers for Verses

Latto has appeared to respond to Kodak Black's artist Vvsnce claiming Latto lied about saying she doesn't charge new female rappers for verses.

On Sunday (Feb. 26), Vvsnce shared a screenshot on her Instagram Story of an alleged DM exchange she had with Latto. In the message, the "Big Energy" rapper attempts to set the record straight.

"U coulda just asked me wassup yourself instead of believing what a nigga told u," Latto begins. She later appears to imply she turned down doing a verse only knowing it would be with one of Kodak Black's artists and had no idea the proposed placement would be on a Vvsnce track.

"These exchanges didn't come until after a situation U clearly know [nothing] about," the DM continues. "I was told to come to his party in order to clear the verses first I said no and then they said a verse for an artist on his label of his choice and I said no. My lawyer got the proposal on paper word for word. [I don't] even know you."

Vvsnce responded to Latto's DM saying she is riding with Kodak regardless of the situation.

"[I don't] know you either so why would you expect me to contact you like we cool a sun cuz off rip it's gone give I'm trying check you bout not doing a song!" she responded. "You telling me not to listen to my business partner is crazy, right or wrong I sliding with em rather I know the full story or not. The main thing was brought to my attention that you turned down a song with me. I'm not just a female artist, I'm a female artist from Atlanta. You entitled to turn shit down as you please but don't expect me not to speak my truth."

Vvsnce also explained why she shared the DM exchange noting, "So nobody can't twist my word, or I can't twist theirs."

The whole situation started on Sunday when Vvsnce called out Latto for turning down a verse after saying in a recent Billboard interview that she wants to uplift the female rap community and doesn't charge new MCs for verses.

"Everybody keep taggin me in this shit," Vvsnce wrote on IG. "Idc bout no feature from her or nobody else. She did do that lame shit tho [rolling eyes emoji]."

"'I don't work with new female artist' was her EXACT words," she continued. "That's the real reason she was mad at Yak! She had to pay for that song on her album cuz she ain't wanna do a song with me [two tears of joy emojis]."

In the same Billboard interview, Latto addressed her blowup with Nicki Minaj, calling the incident dissapointing.

See the Direct Messages Between Latto and Vvsnce Below