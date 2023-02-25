Latto Says Beef With Nicki Minaj Is Disappointing

Latto is opening up about her beef with Nicki Minaj.

On Friday (Feb. 24), Billboard released its latest cover story featuring Latto. During the interview, the Atlanta rhymer spoke on her infamous spat with Nicki Minaj that erupted on Twitter last October.

"It’s difficult navigating through situations like that because there’s a disconnect. I will look at myself as a fan of someone and they will view [me] in a whole different light," Latto explained to Billboard. "It’s disappointing. You just got to take it to the chin and keep pushing."

The previously cordial rappers launched into beef four months ago after Nicki Minaj mentioned Latto's hit single "Big Energy" during a rant after Nicki's hit song "Super Freaky Girl" was removed from the rap category by The Recording Academy for Grammy nominations.

"I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY. If ['Super Freaky Girl'] has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy!" Nicki Minaj tweeted. "ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll."

Latto responded to being mentioned, which sparked an explosive back-and-forth on Twitter that lasted for hours, with both women landing fierce jabs. In the end, Nicki Minaj's Billboard chart-topping "Super Freaky Girl" failed to land a single nomination at the 2023 Grammy Awards, while Latto's "Big Energy" was nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance. The track lost out to Future, Drake and Tems' "Wait for U."

Nicki Minaj has been mostly quiet since being snubbed by The Recording Academy. She recently resurfaced in Trinidad & Tobago for Carnival.