The Game Defends Nicki Minaj After NoGrammyForGranny Trends When She Doesn’t Get Any Nominations

The Game is coming to Nicki Minaj's defense after people started a trend clowning the Queen rapper after news broke that she was not nominated for any 2023 Grammy awards.

On Tuesday (Nov. 15), The Game responded to a HollywoodUnlocked Instagram post noting the news of Nicki Minaj failing to be nominated for a single award at the 2023 Grammy Awards had caused her detractors to create the social media hashtag #NoGrammyForGranny.

"This is funny because Nicki is hands down the reason the female rap game of this era is thriving the way it is!!!!!!!!!" The Game typed over the image. "Literally nuts mfs act any differently."

Game's thoughts came just hours after The Recording Academy released the nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards and Nicki Minaj's name was nowhere to be found. Nicki had a shot with her hit single "Super Freaky Girl," which broke records and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Last month, it was revealed that the song was only being considered in the pop categories after voters decided the song, which samples Rick James' "Super Freak," was not traditionally rap. Following the announcement, Nicki responded to the news on Twitter.

"I have no prob being moved out the RAP category as long as we r ALL being treated FAIRLY," she tweeted. "If SFG has 2B moved out RAP then so does Big Energy! ANY1 who says diff is simply a Nicki hater or a troll. I’d actually LUV 2 c a more street record win- male OR female! IJS rightIsRight."

She continued: "Could you imagine someone telling you not to 'complain' about being treated unfairly at your workplace? This is my job. I work very hard. No diff from a 9-5 where you should speak up for yourself if you know you’re a great employee & continue to be purposely sabotaged."

Nicki Minaj has yet to win a Grammy award, despite being nominated 10 times. She has yet to speak publicly after the Grammy nominations were revealed.

See The Game's Post Defending Nicki Minaj Below