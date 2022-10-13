Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Kicked Out of Grammy’s Rap Category – Report

If Nicki Minaj's hit single, "Super Freaky Girl," is to win a Grammy Award, it will have to be in the pop category since the track has reportedly been booted from the rap category in the initial voting process.

On Thursday (Oct. 13), The Hollywood Reporter announced that the Grammy Awards committee has decided not to put Nicki Minaj's Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single in the rap category. The track, which samples Rick James’ 1981 classic "Super Freak," has reportedly been deemed a pop single by The Academy and will therefore be up for Best Pop Solo Performance. Voting for the first round of nominees began today and closes on Oct. 23. Nominees for the 2023 Grammys will be announced just over a month from now on Nov. 15. The awards show will air live on Feb. 5, 2023, on CBS.

Nicki Minaj has been up for 10 Grammy awards in her career but has yet to score a golden gramophone. Only once has she been up for an award in the pop section—for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with "Bang Bang" alongside Ariana Grande and Jessie J in 2015. Pink Friday and The Pinkprint were both nominated for Best Rap Album.

It is not uncommon for rap artists to be put in the pop category. Other examples include Doja Cat's "Say So" and Post Malone's "Better Now," which were both nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance.

XXL has reached out to Nicki Minaj's team and the Grammy Awards for comment.

Nicki Minaj's single "Super Freaky Girl" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart back in August. It was only the second solo song by a female hip-hop artist to premiere at No. 1 on the chart, with the first being Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" in 1998. "Super Freaky Girl" has been No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart for eight weeks.