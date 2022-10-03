Nicki Minaj Changes Twitter Profile Photo to City Girls’ JT, Cardi B Changes Hers to Remy Ma

Tension between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B appears to be rising.

Today (Oct. 3) has been a whirlwind of drama in the world of female rappers. After beef erupted on Twitter between Cardi B and City Girls' member JT, Nicki Minaj joined the fray by changing her profile photo on Twitter to a picture of JT.

Minaj has since removed the photo of JT and replaced it with a picture of herself holding a pen in front of her name as a neon sign. Barbz are speculating that this could mean Nicki is writing and heading to the studio for new music.

Cardi seemingly responded to Nicki initially changing her Twitter avatar to JT by changing her own to a photo of Remy Ma, who Nicki has had a longstanding feud with. As of this article's posting, Remy still remains as Cardi's profile picture.

As aforementioned, this all came following an explosive back-and-forth between Cardi and JT on Twitter. It began with JT responding to a self-proclaimed "JT hate page" that insinuated she was bitter after GloRilla's new Cardi-featured single "Tomorrow 2" debuted inside the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart earlier today.

Then, what was apparently a private conversation between Cardi and JT taking place via private messages, boiled over into the world's Twitter timelines. Name-calling ensued: Cardi called JT a "lapdog" and JT fired back with "wiener dog." At one point, Cardi used "prison pants" to describe JT, referencing her previous stint in prison for credit card fraud.

See Card B and City Girls' JT Throw Disses at Each Other Below