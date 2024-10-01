Nicki Minaj Puts Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Friend Kelsey Harris in Ad for New Loci Sneakers

Nicki Minaj taps Megan Thee Stallion's former best friend Kelsey Harris to model in an ad for Nicki's new LØCI shoe line.

Kelsey Harris Stars in Nicki Minaj Shoe Ad

On Tuesday (Oct. 1), LØCI by Nicki Minaj shared new photo ads on Instagram for the Queens, N.Y. rapper's sneakers, which feature Kelsey Harris modeling the new "Press Play" colorway. In one ad, which can be seen below, Kelsey is sitting on a bike with a subway speeding by in the background. In a second ad, posted on Kelsey's Instagram post, she is sitting on a metal barrel reading a fictitious newspaper that is headlined "The Nicki Minaj LØCI Collection Has Landed."

"Have y’all checked out the @locibynickiminaj shoe line?" Kelsey captioned the post. "Now available at @dtlrofficial & @shoepalace. I’m wearing the ‘ Press Play ‘ shoe . This brand is eco friendly & constantly working to protecting future generations to come."

Fans React to Nicki Minaj, Kelsey Harris Link Up

Some fans on social media were quick to call the link between Nicki Minaj and Kelsey Harris a petty move on both of their parts. Kelsey used to be Megan Thee Stallion's best friend before they had a very public falling out in 2020 on the heels of the Tory Lanez shooting. Kelsey was present during the shooting and publicly called out Megan for not clearing her name afterward when it was speculated Kelsey may have been the shooter. She ended up testifying during Lanez's trial but went back on the previous statements she told police about Tory threatening them.

Nicki and Megan have had a longstanding beef, which reached a fever pitch earlier this year when Megan appeared to take shots at Nicki on the track "Hiss" and Nicki returned fire on the song "Big Foot."

"Now that's petty," one person commented on the post about Kelsey appearing in the new ads.

"This is diabolical," someone else wrote along with multiple crying laughing emojis.

"All this fake energy is so whack lol. Imagine linking up bc yall don’t like someone," another comment reads. "That must be a powerful person."

Check out Nicki Minaj's LØCI sneakers ads below.

