Nicki Minaj Fires Back at Stephen A. Smith After He Calls Her ‘Unappreciative’ for Going In on Jay-Z Over 2025 Super Bowl Performer Pick

Nicki Minaj fires back at Stephen A. Smith after the sports commentator calls her "unappreciative" for criticizing Jay-Z's involvement in picking Kendrick Lamar over Lil Wayne for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show headliner.

Nicki Minaj Insults Stephen A. Smith for Criticism

On Thursday (Sept. 12), Nicki Minaj hopped on X to issue a response to Stephen A. Smith, who had criticized Nicki on the latest episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show. Smith took aim at Nicki after she had appeared to insult Jay-Z for picking Kendrick Lamar instead of Lil Wayne to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans.

"C'mon Nicki, I respect you, I respect your work, I respect what you've accomplished, who else you gonna get in a beef with?" Smith said before listing off a few singers and rappers Nicki is beefing with including Cardi B and Lil' Kim. "Everytime we turn around it's somethin', Nicki. You disagree with the decision, you disagree with the decision. You ain't got to talk about the brother like that. And why are we talking about Jay-Z like he's some damn sell-out or somethin'? Need I remind y'all all the hip-hop artists, all the R&B people that have been performing at the Super Bowl halftime over the last few years since he been involved since 2019? Did I not read some of these names to you?"

Smith went on to speak about how hard it is for a Black man to accomplish what Hov has. "How unappreciative can you be?" he continued. "It ain't about you as an individual, it's about us! All of us, as Black people!"

Nicki was quick to respond to the hate on X.

"Oh look yall another paid laughy taffy alien who only comes off his knees to turn around & back dat azz up," she said." LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. Stephen, we don’t care. Ima tell u right now. We don’t care. If I say more it’ll be your fault."

Nicki then proceeded to confuse Stephen A. Smith with Shannon Sharpe, who had a sex tape leak on Instagram Live on Wednesday (Sept. 11).

"Stephen wasn’t you just moanin & groanin on live in your bedroom? LMFAOOOO," Nicki added. "And since we here in women’s business…ladies; when should men just shave their full head? Should it take its normal course like SAS Sassy a*s or should he look into lace fronts?"

She then corrected herself by commenting, "Oh that's not."

Nicki Minaj Seems to Go at Jay-Z Over Kendrick Lamar Choice

After news broke over the weekend that Kendrick Lamar would be performing at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans next year, reactions started to pour in from both fans and rappers. On Monday (Sep. 9), Nicki sounded off on Weezy's omission and appeared to blame Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation company has served as the NFL's live music entertainment strategist since 2019.

“Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego. Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!!” questioned Nicki. "Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50 Cent come out. A white man. Sh*t sad. House NI***R TINGZ. but it’s GOOD FI DEM!!!!!!! No loyalty? Welp. then ni**az will keep son’ing you!!!!!"

She concluded that rap would never be the same without Wayne or his influence and that he should be given a chance to perform. Other rappers fired off their support for Wayne, too, including Birdman, Ma$e, Cam'ron and Juvenile.

See all of Nicki's tweets below, and watch the full episode of Stephen A. Smith's show.

Watch Stephen A. Smith Call Nicki Minaj "Unappreciatve" for Jay-Z Comments

See Nicki Minaj Take Aim at Stephen A. Smith