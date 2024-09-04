Megan Thee Stallion says she doesn't know what the problem is between her and Nicki Minaj.

Megan Thee Stallion Doesn't Know Why She's Beefing With Nicki

On Wednesday (Sep. 4), Megan Thee Stallion sat down for an interview with Billboard and briefly expounded on her ongoing feud with Nicki Minaj. Meg and Nicki traded some diss tracks earlier this year, and when asked if a truce could be in their future, Meg admitted she wasn't sure.

"I still to this day don’t know what the problem is," Meg said. "I don’t even know what could be reconciled because I, to this day, don’t know what the problem is."

Why Are Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj Beefing?

The tension between Meg and Nicki was rumored to have started around 2021, after fans believed the Barbz leader threw shade at the Houston Hottie on the song "Seeing Green." From there, it became more obvious that the two rappers weren't fond of each other as subliminal disses continued to be traded.

Then in January, Meg unleashed fury with the song "Hiss," which many believed targeted Nicki. While she never mentioned Nicki by name, the latter returned fire with her diss track "Big Foot" as well as a scathing, multi-day social media rant clowning her for being shot by Tory Lanez.

Nicki also directly responded to the Houston rapper's "Megan's Law" bar on "Hiss," which refers to a federal law requiring law enforcement to make information available to the public regarding registered sex offenders. The bar was likely a dig at Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty, who was indicted back in 2020, for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California. Petty had previously served almost four years in prison for a 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl.

"This little beggin' whore talkin' 'bout Megan's law/For a free beat, you can hit Megan raw (Uh)/If you a ghostwriter, Pardi in Megan jaw (Uh)/Shots thrown but I still ain't let Megan score (Tell 'em , uh)," Nicki raps on the Tate Kobang and ZellTooTrill-produced track.