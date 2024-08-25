Nicki Minaj Sued by Super Fan for Allegedly Slandering Him – Report

Nicki Minaj is being sued by a super fan who claims the rap superstar has publicly humiliated him and slandered his reputation.

Nicki Minaj Sued by Super Fan for Alleged Slander

According to the U.K.'s Daily Mail report, published on Sunday (Aug. 25), Nicki Minaj was hit with a lawsuit by Tameer Peak, a 15-year super fan of the rap superstar, for allegedly publicly humiliating him by calling him a mentally unstable stalker. He also claimed the Pink Friday 2 creator accused him of "being a paid mole sent to sabotage her" in 2017.

In the lawsuit, Peak described an alleged incident where Nicki had invited him to her hotel and then "embarrassed him in front of 100K viewers." In another alleged incident, Peak claimed that Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, allegedly "battered him" during a Super Bowl LIV event in 2020.

Additionally, Peak further alleged that Minaj implied he was on welfare and accused him of being "one sandwich short of a picnic." He also claimed that Minaj referred to him as a "stalker" who falsely claimed to work for her.

Tameer Peak is seeking $5 million in damages for reputational harm, emotional distress and financial loss.

XXL has reached out to Nicki Minaj's reps for comment.

Nicki Minaj Settles Lawsuit With Blogger Who Called Her a 'Cokehead'

Nicki Minaj's latest lawsuit comes after she settled a legal action against a blogger who had made some defamatory comments about the rap superstar.

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Aug. 17, Nicki reached a settlement with gossip blogger Marley Green better known as Nosey Heaux. The rap superstar initially sued Green in September of 2022 for defamation claiming that Green allegedly made malicious statements about her in a video in which Nicki is called a "cokehead."

In the agreement, Green acknowledges and admits to making false statements about Nicki using cocaine. She also apologizes for those false statements about Nicki. Additionally, Green promised to refrain from making any future false claims about Nicki or her son.