Nicki Minaj Reaches Settlement With Gossip Blogger Who Called Her a ‘Cokehead’

Nicki Minaj has reached a settlement with a gossip blogger who called her a "cokehead" in 2022.

Nicki Minaj Settles with Gossip Blogger Over "Cokehead" Accusation

According to court documents obtained by XXL, Nicki Minaj has settled with gossip blogger Marley Green better known as Nosey Heaux. The rap superstar initially sued Green in September of 2022 for defamation claiming that Green allegedly made malicious statements about her in a video in which Nicki is called a "cokehead." Additionally, the Pink Friday 2 rhymer alleged that Green also posted vile comments about Nicki's then 1-year-old son.

In the agreement, Green acknowledges and admits to making false statements about Nicki using cocaine. She also apologizes for those false statements about Nicki. Additionally, Green promised to refrain from making any future false claims about Nicki or her son.

Nosey Heaux Can't Violate Four Breaches of Defamation Against Nicki

Although no punitive damages was awarded to Nicki Minaj, the settlement does include a provision that if Marley Green, aka Nosey Heaux, violates four breaches of defamation against Nicki she would have to pay up.

Those four breaches are:

(I) She will never make any statement, directly or indirectly about Nicki.

(II) She will never state or express her opinion, directly or indirectly, that [Nicki] has engaged in any criminal or unethical conduct, or otherwise engaged in conduct which reflects poorly on [Nicki's] integrity.

(III) She will never retweet, otherwise post on social media, or publicly recount, directly or indirectly, another person's statement (including, but not limited to any statements published in any media outlet) of alleged fact or opinion that [Nicki] has engaged in criminal or unethical conduct, or otherwise engaged in conduct which reflects poorly on her integrity.

(IV) She will never mention, directly or indirectly, [Nicki's] husband or child in public, each of whom shall be deemed an express third-party beneficiary of this stipulation.

If Green violates the breaches in the agreement, she will have to pay Nicki $50,000 for each offense.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Sister Says She Was Bullied for Being Related to Her

Watch Nosey Heaux defame Nicki Minaj with her cokehead accusations below.

Watch Nosey Heaux Defame Nicki Minaj With Offensive Comments