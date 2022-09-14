Nicki Minaj Sues YouTuber Who Called Her a ‘Cokehead’

Nicki Minaj has filed a defamation lawsuit against a YouTuber who she claims has made false and malicious claims about her and her 1-year-old son.

According to documents obtained by XXL, Nicki Minaj is suing social media personality/vlogger Marley Green aka "Nosey Heaux" for defamation. The lawsuit was filed today (Sept. 14) in United States District Court Southern District of New York. In the suit, the Queens, N.Y. rapper claims that Green allegedly made malicious statements about her in a video in which Nicki is called a "cokehead" who is "shoving all this cocaine up her nose." Additionally, Nicki claims Green also posted vile comments about Nicki's 1-year-old son.

Although Nicki believes Green is a "nobody," she claims her offending video had some traction on social media, particularly on Green's Nosey Heaux Live Twitter account, which garnered over 2,000 likes and 250 retweets. Nicki is seeking a jury to award her punitive damages exceeding the sum or value of $75,000.

In a statement, Nicki's attorney, Judd Burstein, accused Green of lacking decency in making defamatory remarks about his client in her offending video.

"Marley Green is a disgrace -- someone so lacking in fundamental decency that she has posted vile comments about Nicki's one year-old son," he said. "When this case is over, she will no longer be permitted to use the name "Nosey Heaux" because we will take her trademark from her when she does not have enough money to pay the judgment."

"Anyone else who spreads lies about Nicki will suffer a similar fate," he continued. "My marching orders are to aggressively sue anyone with a media or social media following who damages her with intentional lies. Eventually, the lesson will be learned."

Nicki agreed with Burstein’s statement on her Twitter page.

"#DropATear [tear drop emoji] Hmmm [thought bubble emoji] thinking if I should dish them out daily, weekly, orrrrr maybe even monthly… this Judd-Li folder is huge. [folder and sticking out tongue emoji] LETS GO!!!!! [pointing finger emoji] r next [blowing kiss emoji]," she tweeted.

"Now let’s hope the ppl you guys r doing all this dirty work for love you enough to hire top notch lawyers for you & to pay your bills once I own your blogs, your shows, those IG pages y’all tried to protect so bad. Couple artists in the folder too. I’ll own your publishing. Duds," she concluded.

Meanwhile, in response to Nicki’s lawsuit, Green posted a comment on Neighborhood Talk’s Instagram page claiming that Nicki doxxed her and is sending people to threaten her life.

"Actually, Nicki doxxed me and is sending people to threatened my life. Maybe get the full story @neighborhoodtalk before posting?" she commented in a blog post about Nicki’s lawsuit.

Nicki Minaj is gearing up for a legal battle.