Nicki Minaj’s Husband Sentenced to One Year of In-Home Detention for Failing to Register as Sex Offender

Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, has reportedly been sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

Kenneth Petty's sentencing took place on Wednesday (July 6). He was sentenced to one year of home confinement. He must also pay a $55,000 fine and will be under three years of probation following the completion of his sentence, XXL has confirmed via the United States District Attorney's Office. The government was pushing for Petty to receive a 15-month prison sentence and five years of supervised release, according to court documents filed leading up to the sentencing that were obtained by XXL on Thursday (July 7). Ultimately, the judge in the case, Hon. Michael W. Fitzgerald, went with a lighter sentence.

Petty spoke at the hearing, accepting culpability.

“I take full responsibility for whatever happens today,” he said. “I’m ashamed, embarrassed and disrespected my wife’s brand. There are no excuses, I broke the law. I thank you for giving me the chance to speak, to apologize.”

Nicki Minaj was not present at the hearing to avoid causing a media circus. Instead, she reportedly offered a letter that was presented in court. The letter detailed the impact Petty's incarceration would have on her family, specifically their young son.

“I have no doubt my son would be traumatized if his father would be taken out of his life,” she wrote. “I’ve known Kenneth Petty for over 20 years, when I first met him I knew he needed guidance… I’ve seen his genuine evolution first hand.”

As previously reported, back in March of 2020, Petty was indicted for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California where he'd moved with Nicki Minaj following their marriage. In August of 2021, Petty struck a plead deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to failing to register the following month.

In the late 1990s, Petty served almost four years in prison for a 1995 conviction for first-degree attempted rape resulting from a 1994 incident with a 16-year-old girl. Petty was 16 at the time.

XXL has reached out to Nicki Minaj's rep, the Assistant U.S. District Attorney and Kennth Petty's legal team for comment.