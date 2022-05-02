Nicki Minaj Jokes With Man Who Allegedly Leaked Her 2022 Met Gala Appearance on the Red Carpet

Nicki Minaj had jokes for a man on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala about him allegedly leaking news that she would be attending the posh event.

Tonight (May 2), the annual Met Gala is taking place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Several rappers are in attendance at the fundraising fashion show for celebs including Nicki Minaj who was caught on video jokingly threatening someone off camera.

In the clip, Nicki can be seen being assisted as she scales the steps in her black ’fit. As she reaches the top, she sees someone standing off camera and pauses to address them.

"Are you the man that leaked I was gonna be here?" Nicki questions. "Yeah, you. It was you. I'm about to come up to you and smack the shit outta you. Come here."

Nicki is laughing as she walks off before the video abruptly ends. It's obvious that the Queen was joking around about laying the smack down. The last thing the Met Gala wants is a repeat of the 2022 Oscar Awards where Will Smith delivered the smack seen around the world to Chris Rock, or a repeat of the 2018 Met Gala where Cardi B and Offset's security were accused of beating up an overzealous autograph-seeker.

As per usual, this year's Met Gala has been a star-studded event, with hip-hop acts like Cardi B, Future, Megan Thee Stallion, Jack Harlow, Kid Cudi, Anderson .Paak and more showing up in their finest threads.

Check out the video of Nicki Minaj jokingly threatening to smack someone for allegedly dropping her lo below.