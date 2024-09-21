Nicki Minaj Slams Steve Stoute After He Claims Nicki Wasn’t Paid by Tidal Because She Didn’t Signed the Paperwork

Nicki Minaj has slammed Steve Stoute after he suggested that Nicki wasn't paid by Tidal because she didn't sign the paperwork.

Nicki Slams Steve Stoute for His Response of Tidal Not Paying Her

On Friday (Sept. 20), The Pivot podcast premiered their video interview with music executive Steve Stoute who had some choice words for Nicki Minaj after she publicly shamed Jay-Z for upholding their Tidal agreement. The Queen Barbz was among a bevy of artists who helped launch the streaming platform in March of 2015. On Sept. 11, Nicki claimed she wasn't paid a dime from Tidal after Hov sold it for $300 million.

On The Pivot podcast, which can be viewed below, Stoute was upset with rappers attacking Jay-Z for his decision to have Kendrick Lamar headline the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans instead of Lil Wayne. The United Masters founder took issue with Nicki's comments and addressed why she wasn't paid for her Tidal deal.

"I think in that case, what Nicki did was wrong," he began at the 1:14-minute mark in the video below. "To bring up Tidal, his streaming company, that he gave you equity in, that you didn’t sign the f**king paperwork and that's the reason why you left millions of dollars on the table, that man [Jay-Z] didn't do nothing to you."

"That crabs in a barrel thing...we can't do that. That's black on black crime," he added. "I don't like that. I think Nikki is great, great, great artist. Very successful career. Don't do that. Just like, let's not do [that], do that in private."

Nicki caught wind of Steve Stoute's comments on The Pivot and dragged him on X, formerly Twitter.

"I received a call advising tidal was sold & they made no money on the deal so all they could offer me was a million dollars. But wait, there’s more!" Nicki wrote in a post, which can be viewed below. "The lawyer advised that Desirat advised him that I HAD TO SIGN THE AGREEMENT IN 24 HOURS IF I WANTED THE 1MM or the 'offer' was off the table. Listen to the end of 'Fractions' for what my response was."

"Every day a new man pushing 60 years of age gets fingered in the bussy then made to come on this internet & lie on me. God is in control. Bookmark this. I'd advise yall to never mention my name again," she continued. "So Barbz, thank you for supporting something I was a part of. I love you. But I was scammed & offered a million dollars to be silenced. I declined. The grace of God is sufficient. I didn’t need their hush money."

In another post, Nicki seemingly alluded that Stoute was trying to use her name to distract people from the recent arrest of Diddy for alleged sex crimes.

"They gotta keep the conversation on me so that no one asks about these charges against their BFF. I mean it seems the 30 year old tea here is FAR from stale. Patterns. Yet. SAS, UGLY ALIEN, STOUT, d**k breath, etc all talking about Onika? Why they talking bout Oniqua?!?!?!" she wrote.

Jay-Z Picks Halftime Show Performer According to Super Bowl Producer

In a recent interview with Variety, Super Bowl producer Jesse Collins revealed that Jay-Z is the one who picks who performs at the Super Bowl halftime show. As previously reported, K-Dot has been tapped to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl event in New Orleans, much to the chagrin of rappers and fans who had hoped to witness Weezy rock the mic in his hometown.

"It's a decision that Jay makes," Collins said. "Since we've been on board with that show, he's made it every year, and it's been amazing. He's always picked right!"

Coincidentally, during his interview with The Pivot, Steve Stoute confirmed that Drake turned down the opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl—twice! Watch the video below.

Check out Steve Stoute's interview with The Pivot and Nicki Minaj's responses to Stoute's comment below.

Watch Steve Stoute Talk About Super Bowl Halftime Act, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj and More on The Pivot Podcast

Read Nicki Minaj's Heated Response to Steve Stoute

