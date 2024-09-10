How Kendrick Lamar Got Picked to Perform at 2025 Super Bowl

The internet has taken sides after Kendrick Lamar was announced as the headliner for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans over Big Easy native Lil Wayne. While some Tunechi supporters appear to think Jay-Z might be at fault—Hov's Roc Nation has served as the NFL's live music entertainment strategist since 2019—others are putting the blame on the NFL. So who actually picks who gets to perform on the big stage at the Big Game?

How Super Bowl Halftime Show Headliners Are Chosen

According to a January 2024 article published on the website SportsCasting, several factors play into an artist's viability to perform at the Big Game including "popularity, music genre, and the artists’ overall performance value."

The League and presumably Roc Nation start with a broad list of artists who will appeal to the widest audience, considering the game draws over 100 million viewers. However, according to the article and other reports, the NFL does not have the final say. After narrowing down the list, the host cities pick the Super Bowl halftime performers. After that step, the NFL still has to discuss the options with corporate sponsors to see if the chosen act will fit, Yahoo! News reports. Even still, the guest performers and song sets have to get approval.

While much of the uproar about K-Dot getting the nod over Wayne seems to be associated with location, with New Orleans being Lil Wayne's hometown, that has never been a factor in previous years. The anomaly is Dr. Dre who performed at the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

Where Does Jay-Z Fit In?

As a partner with the NFL on live performances, Jay-Z and Roc Nation have some input into the decision of who performs, but it seems the final say appears to fall on the shoulders of others. Nevertheless, Jigga seems satisfied with this year's decision. On Sunday (Sept. 8), when K-Dot was announced to be this season's Super Bowl halftime show headliner, Jay-Z provided a statement praising the Compton, Calif. rapper.

"Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer," the statement reads. "His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

XXL has reached out to the NFL and Roc Nation for comment.

