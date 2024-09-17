Jay-Z Picks Super Bowl Performer, Halftime Show Producer Confirms

Super Bowl producer Jesse Collins says Jay-Z personally picks the halftime show performer every year.

Super Bowl Producer Says Jay-Z Picks Halftime Show Performer

On Monday (Sept. 16), Super Bowl producer Jesse Collins spoke with Variety about his time producing some of TV's biggest spectacles, including the Emmys and the Grammys. He also took a moment to put to bed once and for all how much sway Jay-Z has over who performs at the Big Game's halftime show.

“It’s a decision that Jay makes,” Collins said. “Since we’ve been on board with that show, he’s made it every year, and it’s been amazing. He’s always picked right!”

Jesse Collins Entertainment prexy Dionne Harmon also added it was the first time working with K-Dot's team.

“It’s our first time with the artist team,” Harmon said. “We’ve actually been a few times already in preparation, but since the announcement, it’s the first time Kendrick’s team and us will all come together."

Collins then chimed in again and said the Super Bowl has serious love for Lil Wayne, who admitted earlier this week he was "hurt" after he wasn't picked to perform in New Orleans for 2025 halftime show.

“We love Wayne,” Collins said. “There’s always Vegas odds on who’s going to get to perform it. But I think we’re going to do an amazing show with Kendrick, and I think everybody’s going to love the halftime show. I know Kendrick is going to work exceptionally hard to deliver an amazing show.”

Collins comments come after hip-hop became divided following the announcement Kendrick Lamar would perform at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans. Considering Weezy is from New Orleans, many rappers including Nicki Minaj, Juvenile and more thought Tunechi should grace the halftime stage.

Nicki appeared to become particularly hostile towards Jay-Z, though she didn't name he/ She lobbed insults on X earlier this month that many thought were directed at the Roc Nation mogul. This kickstarted an online conversation about who picks the Super Bowl halftime show each year.

Rap Community Divided Over Super Bowl Pick

As some people continued blaming Jay-Z, it's worth noting Hov's Roc Nation serves as the NFL's live music strategist. Making matters worse, fans also pointed out that Lil Wayne has expressed his desire to perform at the big game on multiple occasions over the past year.

"[Not being picked] hurt," Wayne said in a video earlier this month. "It hurt a lot. I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown. For just automatically mentally putting myself in that position like someone told me that was my position."

"It broke me and I'm just trying to put me back together," he added.

