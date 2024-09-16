50 Cent Shares His Opinion on Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne 2025 Super Bowl Performance Controversy

50 Cent shares his opinion on the Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne 2025 Super Bowl performance controversy.

50 Cent Discusses Kendrick Lamar Being Chosen for Super Bowl Over Lil Wayne

On Friday (Sept. 13), 50 Cent sat down for an interview with CBS' The Talk. He said Kendrick Lamar fully deserves to be headlining the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show. The hip-hop community and rap fans have been very vocal about K-Dot being selected instead of Weezy, who's from New Orleans, where the Super Bowl will take place next year.

"I mean, it was a choice," 50 admitted. "I think Kendrick deserves, as a solo artist right now, he's the guy. But having the game be in New Orleans, having the game be played in New Orleans I can see why they got the Wayne. I think the way the last show was put together with me, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick was there then and Mary J. Blige."

The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood then said K-Dot could still bring out Juvenile and other New Orleans guests to make it up to the fans. However, Fif thinks Kendrick should bring out the people he worked with first and foremost.

"He should bring out the people that he featured on big records with," 50 continued.

After news spread about Kendrick Lamar being picked to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl, Lil Wayne finally addressed the drama on Instagram and admitted he was hurt.

"[Not being picked] hurt," Weezy said. "It hurt a lot. I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown. For just automatically mentally putting myself in that position like someone told me that was my position."

50 Cent is just the latest rapper to sound off on the controversy. Multiple rappers have voiced their disapproval that Wayne wasn't picked to perform in his hometown, with some people blaming Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation serves as the live music entertainment strategist for the Bowl. What made it worse was that Lil Wayne has expressed his desire to perform at the Big Game on multiple occasions.

50 also weighed in on Kendrick's beef with Drake as a whole, which officially ended in May.

"I think it's good for the culture," the G-Unit leader concluded. "Both Drake and Kendrick produced quality music faster because they had to compete with each other. That competitive nature made them go work and have responses. Hip-hop is not a genre where you can just make a song and sit back. You gotta make a song and be ready to make a song again right away."

Fif knows a thing or two about beef. He's been infamously beefing with Ja Rule for more than two decades.

Watch 50 Cent discuss Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne's Super Bowl controversy below.

Watch 50 Cent Discuss Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne Super Bowl Drama