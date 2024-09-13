Drake Has Been Asked to Perform at the Super Bowl Multiple Times – Report

Drake has reportedly been asked to perform at the Super Bowl numerous times but has always turned it down.

On Tuesday (Sept. 10), popular podcaster Mal claimed on the latest episode of his podcast with Rory Farrel, New Rory & Mal that Drizzy has turned down the Super Bowl halftime show numerous times.

"Drake has been offered this Super Bowl show for some years now and has turned it down," Mal said at the 41-minute mark below. "Probably four years, he’s been offered to perform at the Super Bowl, said no for whatever reason...Drake has turned down the Super Bowl for a few years."

After Mal's claim, UPROXX Studios' Editorial Director of Hip Hop Journalism Elliott Wilison investigated the situation. He then confirmed the 6 God has in fact turned down the Super Bowl halftime slot at least twice. Wilson claimed Drake was asked to perform at the Super Bowl in 2020 in Miami, and again in Tampa in 2021.

"I have some intel," Wilson said on the latest episode of The Bigger Picture. "I thought Mal was capping, I thought he was lying about Drake turning down the Super Bowl. That sounded wild. It was like, ‘Four times? Who turns down the Super Bowl that many times?" Wilson said.

"I have it on authority, multiple sources have told me that Drake has indeed turned down the Super Bowl. He actually turned down the first two [since JAY-Z’s NFL partnership] — the one in Miami and The Weeknd one.”

The report comes after Kendrick Lamar was picked to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans. The pick is noteworthy considering the insane beef K-Dot and Drake have had throughout 2024.

XXL has reached out to Drake's team and the NFL for further comment.

Drake Expresses Support for Lil Wayne Amid Super Bowl Drama

Drake appeared to support Lil Wayne in the wake of the drama surrounding Kendrick being picked to perform at the Super Bowl instead of Weezy. Considering the Big Game is in Lil Wayne's hometown of New Orleans, a few rappers came out to say Tunechi should headline the show this year and not Kendrick. Drake cryptically chimed in on the matter by sharing a few old pictures of Lil Wayne on his Instagram Story earlier this week.

Lil Wayne himself finally addressed the pandemonium on Friday (Sept. 13). He admitted he was hurt to not be chosen.

"It hurt a lot. I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown," Wayne said in a video shared to Instagram. "For just automatically mentally putting myself in that position like someone told me that was my position."

Kendrick himself has yet to say anything about the Super Bowl drama.

See all the claims about Drake turning down the Super Bowl below.

