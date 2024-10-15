You’ll Never Guess What Cardi B’s Stripper Name Used to Be

Cardi B's days as an exotic dancer are well documented. However, the now multi-platinum rapper recently revealed the name she went by when she was shaking her money maker for cash and it's something fans will never guess.

Cardi B Reveals Stripper Old Stripper Name

On Sunday (Oct. 13), Bardi celebrated her 32nd birthday, which is Oct. 11, by heading to one of the strip clubs she used to work at, Dolls Gentleman's Club in Staten Island, N.Y. The Bronx, N.Y. rapper recounted the trip in an Instagram post about the dress she wore.

"So let me tell ya about my little thotty dress," she captioned a carousel of photos. "The dress I was gonna wear for my birthday was a little too small and there wasn’t enough fabric… so I got my a*s in a truck and went to Staten dolls gentlemen’s club where I worked at for four years and bought this little dress because baby NOTHING was gonna stop this night."

She added, "I love the fact that they don’t see me like CARDI B.. they still treat me like CAMILLA (Fun fact.. that was my stripper name)."

Cardi B worked as a dancer before transitioning to a hip-hop artist and joining the cast of Love and Hip Hop: New York in 2015. The rapper has been vocal about her time as a dancer. In 2018, she fought for the reopening of Love & Lust in Brooklyn, another club she used to dance at after they were shut down. The following year, she commented on colorism in strip clubs.

"When I was a dancer certain clubs wouldn't let me work on 'Latin nights' cause apparently I didn't look Spanish enough wit my braids," Bardi replied to a Joe Budden post on the topic. "I even spoke about strip club & colorism b4."

