Nicki Minaj Will Drop a New Album Instead of Another Pink Friday 2 Deluxe

Nicki Minaj Explains Why She Decided to No Longer Drop a Pink Friday 2 Deluxe

On Saturday (Sept. 15), Nicki Minaj went on X, formerly known as Twitter, to update fans on her new music. She was supposed to drop another version of her Pink Friday 2 deluxe album on Sept. 13, but it never premiered on DSPs. However, the Barbz leader explained in a tweet why she's decided to no longer release the project. Instead of dropping an extended version of Pink Friday 2, she will deliver an entirely new album called Pink Friday 3.

"IMPORTANT #GagCity ANNOUNCEMENT: Instead of doing a DELUXE to Pink Friday 2, I’ve decided to do a brand new album," she typed in the tweet below. "I'll still incorporate new songs like #Mamita & [The “anxiety” song] for the remainder of the tour tho…and I’ll announce the new date within the next couple weeks."

Nicki promised to give her fans "something" leading up to the announcement. That could be in the form of a new song. "The new music is just too good to be thrown away on a deluxe album," the MC tweeted. "Last night, the songs I recorded were just way too iconic. I love you guys so much. You know that. I know you do. I’ll still give you something leading up to the announcement, so no worries. [ribbon emoji] PF3 is about to do PRECISELY wtf BEEN needed to be done. TRUST ME BARBZ. IM SO EXCITED. BLESSED. LOVED (by the Barbz) and fortunately (for the Barbz and me), I've learned A LOT since 12/08/23."

She elaborated on why she decided to create a new album, which she admitted felt "a little sloppy" just to throw the new songs she created on a deluxe. "PF2 means so much to me," Nicki continued. "As my 1st album as #PapaBear mama, it’s just very special to me for so many reasons you guys aren’t aware of," she continued. "I put every song on there in a specific order, etc. So to honor that, I’m going to give it the respect and integrity it deserves as a beautiful body of work and not add anything else to it. 1 or 2 songs is no big deal, but 5-7 songs feel a little sloppy right now (In my humble opinion). This era has just been so successful, rewarding, satisfying, etc. after much thought, I want to be for CERTAIN that I am being intentional about every single decision being made around both PF2 AND PF3."

Although there's no release date yet, Barbz can expect new music from Nicki Minaj sooner rather than later.

