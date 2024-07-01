Nicki Minaj Wins Best Female Hip Hop Artist at 2024 BET Awards

Nicki Minaj adds another trophy to her mantle after winning Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the 2024 BET Awards.

Nicki Minaj Takes Home Best Female Hip Hop Artist Trophy

On Sunday (June 30), the annual BET Awards took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Concluding the live event, Nicki was named Best Female Hip Hop Artist. Nicki earned the honor over other nominated acts Cardi B, Doja Cat, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion and Sexyy Red. The Pink Friday 2 rapper was not in attendance.

The last year has been a big one for Nicki Minaj who dropped off her highly anticipated album Pink Friday 2 back in 2023. She has since spent 2024 on the road, touring the world in support of the album and breaking records in the process. In April, the tour statistics tracking blog touringdata on X, formerly known as Twitter, reported the tour is now the most successful tour by a female rapper in history. Nicki has reportedly grossed $34.9 million on tour already, with 220,000 tickets sold. In doing so, she has also reportedly become the first female rapper with the most concerts, earning over $2 million with 11. Nicki Minaj is hitting the road yet again in September.

This year, Nicki was also nominated for Album of the Year for Pink Friday 2, but ended up losing to Killer Mike's Michael. Her Ice Spice and Aqua collaboration "Barbie World" as well as "Everybody" with Lil Uzi Vert were also nominated for Best Collaboration but lost to Lil Durk and J. Cole's "All My Life."

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the 2024 BET Awards featured several performances from artists nominated in the Best Female Hip Hop Artist category including Sexyy Red, Latto, GloRilla, Ice Spice and Megan Thee Stallion. Drake led all artists with seven nominations but didn't win a single award.

Latto Wins Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the 2023 BET Awards

Last year, Latto won the Best Female Hip Hop Artist award after enjoying a year that included her releasing the Billboard Hot 100 hit "Put It on Da Floor" and appearing on the chart-topping single "Seven" with BTS' Jung Kook.

"Shout-out to all the women," Latto said during her acceptance speech. "We killin' it. This is the year of the female, the year of women. Hopefully we gon' see an all-female tour, you feel me? Very soon. Keep killin' it."

In 2022, Megan Thee Stallion took home the award.

Read More: Killer Mike Gives Impassioned Speech After Michael Wins Album of the Year at 2024 BET Awards