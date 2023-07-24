Latto Is First Rapper With No. 1 Song on Billboard Hot 100 Chart in 2023 Thanks to BTS’ Jung Kook

Latto hit the jackpot with "Seven," her new collab with BTS' Jung Kook, which has risen to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, marking the first time a rapper has had a No. 1 song on the chart in 2023.

On Monday (July 24), Billboard announced the updated top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which revealed Jung Kook's new single "Seven" with Latto is in the top spot. This marks the "Big Energy" rapper's first No. 1. Jung is now the second member of the K-Pop boy band to have a No. 1 record after Jimin’s "Like Crazy" debuted No. 1 in April. Other rappers with songs on this week's Billboard Hot 100 chart include Gunna ("F*kumean), which sits at No. 6., and Lil Durk and J. Cole ("All My Life"), which is No. 10.

Hip-Hop on the Billboard Charts in 2023.

It's been rough sledding for hip-hop in 2023. The genre has only had one album to top the Billboard 200 chart this year, Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape, which dropped on June 30. Last month, Coi Leray called for unity among female rappers and urged them to come together to make 2023's first No. 1 hit. It looks like Latto hit the winning number first.

See the video for Jung Kook's "Seven" with Latto below.

