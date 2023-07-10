Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape Is First Rap Album to Debut at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart in 2023

Lil Uzi Vert's third studio album, Pink Tape, is the first rap album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2023.

Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape Debuts at No. 1

On Monday (July 10), Billboard unveiled the top 10 of the latest Billboard 200 chart, revealing Lil Uzi Vert's new Pink Tape album in the No. 1 spot. Pink Tape pushed 167,000 equivalent album units, marking the biggest week for a rap or R&B album in 2023 and ending the longest gap between No. 1 rap albums in 30 years. The last rap album to debut at No. 1 was Metro Boomin's Heroes and Villains in December of 2022.

Lil Uzi Vert's new offering beat Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time, which held the No. 1 position for 15 straight weeks and sold 111,000 units, and Peso Pluma's Genisis, which sold 68,000 units.

Lil Uzi Vert has been taking home wins following the release of Pink Tape. After the project's debut on June 30, it earned over 60 million streams on Spotify. Similarly, Uzi's "Endless Fashion," featuring Nicki Minaj, debuted at No. 6 on the US Spotify charts with 1.617 million streams.

Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape features Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Don Toliver and more. The 26-track LP carries one of Uzi's hit singles, "Just Wanna Rock," which peaked at No. 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Lil Uzi Vert Announces Pink Tape Tour

In other Pink Tape-related news, Uzi announced they're going on tour for the album. Beginning on Oct. 21, Uzi plans on performing in 17 cities starting in Minneapolis at The Armory. From there, they'll stop in Detroit, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and more. The tour will end on Nov. 22 in Uzi's hometown of Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center.

